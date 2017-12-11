Former Kansas star Josh Jackson on Jayhawks: 'I'd hate to be them right now'

One-and-done Kansas star Josh Jackson, who is in his first season with the Phoenix Suns, gave Arizona State "no chance" of coming away victorious in his old stomping ground of Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday. So when the Sun Devils handed the Jayhawks their second consecutive loss in 94-85 fashion, the Suns rookie had to face the music.

"Good for Arizona State," he told AZ Central. "They got a good win. But it'll never happen again."

Despite taking the L, Jackson refused to admit that Arizona State is better team than his Jayhawks. Instead, he doubled down by guaranteeing Kansas would advance deeper in the NCAA Tournament than the upstart Sun Devils.

"I'm putting myself out there," he said. "I think I'm safe on that one."

After starting the season 7-0, Kansas is on a two-game skid and fell from No. 2 to No. 13 in the latest AP poll released Monday. It fell in a stunner to lowly Washington on Wednesday despite playing in a semi-home venue in Kansas City, and lost to Arizona State in Allen Fieldhouse -- a venue the Jayhawks have lost in only once since 2015.

"I don't know what's going on with my team right now," Jackson said. "One thing I do know is I'd hate to be them right now. I definitely don't want to be playing for Kansas basketball right now because I know Bill (Self) is not happy."