At long last, Georgetown's losing streak in Big East play came to an end Tuesday night as the Hoyas defeated DePaul 81-76 at home for their first win in conference play since March 2021 against Xavier. The victory snapped a 29-game Big East losing streak for Georgetown (6-15, 1-9 Big East), which was a league record.

Ironically, the second-longest Big East losing streak of all time belongs to DePaul, which set the previous record in the 2010-11 season with 25 straight losses. Tuesday's game marked the best opportunity for the Hoyas to pick up a league win this season as DePaul is the only Big East team other than the Hoyas ranked outside the top 100 of the NET.

While the win will do nothing to alleviate the pressure on sixth-year coach Patrick Ewing, it is a nice reward for the Hoyas' roster. Primo Spears led the way with 21 points on 7-of-17 shooting against the Blue Demons while Brandon Murray and Akok Akok each added 12. Georgetown hit 27 of 41 free throws in the game as DePaul was whistled for a whopping 30 fouls.

Three DePaul players fouled out, and another two ended the game with four fouls. The foul-fest made for a game that was not aesthetically pleasing, but any win is a good win for Georgetown at this point, and this was the Hoyas' first victory since Dec. 7.

Up next for Georgetown is a game with St. John's at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.