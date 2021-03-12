The eighth-seeded Georgetown Hoyas clash with the fifth-seeded Seton Hall Pirates in the 2021 Big East Conference Tournament semifinals on Friday. The Hoyas (11-12) shocked top-seeded Villanova 72-71 in Thursday's quarterfinals, while the Pirates (14-12) survived in overtime with a 77-69 win over fourth-seeded St. John's. Georgetown has been on a roll, winning two straight and six of eight. Seton Hall snapped a four-game losing streak with Thursday's win. The teams split a pair of regular-season matchups with each team winning on its home court.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for 6 p.m. ET. Georgetown leads the all-time series 60-52, including a 48-29 edge in Big East Conference play. The Pirates are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Georgetown vs. Seton Hall odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 142. Before locking in any Seton Hall vs. Georgetown picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall spread: Seton Hall -2.5

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall over-under: 142 points

Georgetown vs. Seton Hall money line: Georgetown +128, Seton Hall -159

GU: Leads the Big East in rebounding (40.2 per game), and is second in both free throw (75.3) and 3-point percentage (36.0)

SH: This is the sixth consecutive season and 12th time in program history that the Pirates have been seeded fifth or higher in the Big East Conference Tournament

Why Seton Hall can cover



The Pirates' top two scorers came up big on Thursday, both posting double-doubles in their upset win over Villanova. Senior forward Sandro Mamukelashvili has recorded a double-double in three straight games and five of seven. Against Villanova, Mamukelashvili scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. He has seven double-doubles on the season and has scored 20 or more points in 13 games. For the season, he is averaging 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Junior guard Jared Rhoden was a beast on the boards against Villanova, scoring 19 points while grabbing 16 boards. It was his fourth double-double of the year and his 23rd double-digit scoring effort. Rhoden's season high for points is 26, he achieved twice - once against Georgetown on Dec. 23 and the other vs. Iona on Nov. 30. For the season, he is averaging 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Why Georgetown can cover

The Hoyas reached the semifinals in big part because of the play of senior guard Jahvon Blair, who finished with 14 points. Blair leads the Hoyas in scoring at 16.1 points per game. He also averages four assists, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game. He is an 84.1 percent free throw shooter, and has reached double figures in four consecutive games. He is averaging 17 points in Big East Conference Tournament play and has scored in double figures 18 times. He has one double-double, a 16-point, 10-assist performance at Syracuse on Jan. 9.

Also powering Georgetown is senior forward Jamorko Pickett, who averages 12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, two assists and one steal per game. Pickett scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds on Thursday against Villanova. Pickett is hitting on 40.1 percent of his field goals, including 36.4 percent from 3-point range, and 81.4 percent of his free throws. He has scored in double figures 17 times, including four double-doubles.

