Georgetown vs. Syracuse odds, line: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 14 predictions from advanced model
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Syracuse vs. Georgetown game 10,000 times.
The Georgetown Hoyas host the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. Tipoff at Capital One Arena is set for 1 p.m. ET. Georgetown (6-3) is coming off back-to-back road victories, including a 91-74 victory at SMU last Saturday. The Hoyas have lost two of their last three at home and are 0-5 against the spread at Capital One Arena this season. Syracuse (5-4) ended its three-game losing streak when it rolled past Georgia Tech 97-63 last Saturday in its first true road game of the season. The Hoyas are three-point favorites in the latest Georgetown vs. Syracuse odds, while the over-under is 148.5. Before making any Syracuse vs. Georgetown picks, see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Georgetown vs. Syracuse. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can visit SportsLine to see it. Now, here are the college basketball odds and trends for Georgetown vs. Syracuse:
- Georgetown vs. Syracuse spread: Hoyas -3
- Georgetown vs. Syracuse over-under: 148.5 points
- Georgetown vs. Syracuse money line: Hoyas -163, Orange +132
- GEO: C Omer Yurtseven has hit double-digit points in every game this season
- SYR: F Elijah Hughes has scored at least 20 points in four of his last six contests
The model knows that the Hoyas have turned it up offensively since their home loss to UNC Greensboro on Nov. 30. Georgetown, which scored a season-low 61 points in that defeat, totaled 172 in its wins at Oklahoma State and SMU. Junior guard Jahvon Blair tied a career-high with a team-leading 21 points by hitting seven three-pointers against the Mustangs, while Yurtseven and Mac McClung added 19 apiece.
It was the second straight strong performance by McClung, who dished out a career-best seven assists in the victory. The sophomore guard scored 33 points in the win over Oklahoma State on Dec. 4, paving the way for Big East Player of the Week honors. McClung was 18-for-33 from the floor, including 9-for-17 from three-point range, and sank all seven of his free throws in the back-to-back victories.
But just because the Hoyas are riding a hot hand does not guarantee they will cover the Georgetown vs. Syracuse spread on Saturday.
That's because the Orange have a scorching player of their own in Hughes. The junior scored Syracuse's first 12 points against Georgia Tech, giving him a double-digit total in all nine games this season, and finished the first half with 26. Hughes is averaging 19.6 points, while sophomore guard Buddy Boeheim is at 14.1 after recording a career-high 26 versus the Yellow Jackets, including 20 in the second half.
Junior forward Bourama Sidibe registered a career-best five steals last Saturday after amassing a total of four in his first eight games this season. Freshman guard Joseph Girard III has been nearly perfect from the free-throw line, sinking all but one of his 24 attempts.
So who wins Syracuse vs. Georgetown? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Syracuse vs. Georgetown spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years, and find out.
