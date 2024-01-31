The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (14-6) will try to maintain their spot atop the SEC standings when they face the Georgia Bulldogs (14-6) on Wednesday night. Alabama is the only one-loss team in conference play following Tennessee's loss to South Carolina on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide have won eight of their last nine games, including a 109-88 win over LSU on Saturday. Georgia is looking to bounce back from an overtime loss at Florida over the weekend.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide are favored by 6 points in the latest Georgia vs. Alabama odds, while the over/under is 165.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Alabama vs. Georgia picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 13 of the 2023-24 season on a 120-78 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 20-7 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Alabama vs. Georgia. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Georgia vs. Alabama spread: Alabama -6

Georgia vs. Alabama over/under: 165.5 points

Georgia vs. Alabama money line: Georgia +208, Alabama -257

Georgia vs. Alabama picks: See picks here

Why Georgia can cover

Georgia has already proven that it can compete with the best teams in the SEC, nearly pulling off an upset as an 8-point home underdog against then-No. 5 Tennessee earlier this month. The Bulldogs also went on the road and lost by single digits at Kentucky. Their third conference loss came in overtime at Florida, and they have won their other four games in league play.

The Bulldogs are led by Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who is averaging 13.4 points per game, sitting ahead of Noah Thomasson (11.9) and RJ Melendez (11.1). Alabama is just 2-2 in true road games this season, and it is in a trap spot after cracking the top 25 again. The Crimson Tide have only covered the spread twice in their last seven road games, while Georgia has covered in six of its last seven games.

Why Alabama can cover

Alabama has dominated this head-to-head series in recent years, winning and covering the spread in five of the last six meetings. The Crimson Tide cruised to a 108-59 victory when these teams met last season, easily covering the spread as 18.5-point favorites. They have covered the spread in five of their last six games this year to jump to the top of the SEC standings.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a 109-88 win against LSU after beating then-No. 8 Auburn earlier in the week. Veteran guard Mark Sears leads the team with 20.0 points per game, shooting 52% from the floor and 43.7% from 3-point range. He is joined in double figures by Aaron Estrada (12.9), Grant Nelson (12.2) and Rylan Griffen (10.7). See which team to pick here.

How to make Georgia vs. Alabama picks

The model has simulated Alabama vs. Georgia 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. Alabama, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 120-78 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.