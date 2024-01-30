We've got another exciting West Coast Conference matchup on the college basketball schedule as the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the LMU Lions are set to tip at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga is 15-5 overall and 9-1 at home, while Loyola Marymount is 10-11 overall and 1-3 on the road. Gonzaga has won nine of the last 10 head-to-head matchups against Loyola Marymount but the Lions have covered the spread in six of those meetings.

So far this season, Loyola Marymount has been the better team against the spread as well, going 11-9 against the number while Gonzaga is 8-11. The Bulldogs are favored by 15.5 points in the latest Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount odds and the over/under is 152.5 points.

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount spread: Gonzaga -15.5

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount over/under: 152.5 points

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount money line: Gonzaga -1596, LMU +892

What you need to know about Gonzaga

Gonzaga extended its winning streak to four games with a win over Pacific on Saturday. The Bulldogs came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 82-73 to improve to 6-1 in WCC action. Graham Ike had 20 points in the victory while Nolan Hickman scored 19 points for the Bulldogs.

Anton Watson also posted a double-double on 13 points and 12 rebounds while all five Gonzaga starters reached double-figures in scoring. Ike, Hickman, Watson, Ryan Nembhard and freshman Braden Huff -- who has come off the bench this season -- are all averaging double-figures scoring on the season and that versatility makes the Bulldogs incredibly difficult to defend.

What you need to know about Loyola Marymount

Meanwhile, the Lions couldn't handle the Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday and fell 70-65. Will Johnston and Keli Leaupepe both scored 15 points in the defeat and Justin Wright had 14 points off the bench. Loyola Marymount shot 51.9% from the floor as a team while holding Saint Mary's to 42.6% shooting.

However, the Lions lost the turnover battle 11-4 and also lost the offensive rebounding battle 7-4. Those extra possessions ultimately did Loyola Marymount in and caused the Lions to fall to 3-4 in WCC play. They're currently fifth in the conference standings while Gonzaga is second.

