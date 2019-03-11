Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine odds, line: 2019 WCC Tournament picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll

A spot in the 2019 West Coast Conference title game is on the line when the top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-2) take on the No. 8-seeded Pepperdine Waves (16-17) at 9 p.m. ET Monday in the WCC semifinals. Gonzaga is the overwhelming favorite to win the 2019 WCC Tournament, but Pepperdine is rolling right now and looking to pull off a stunner at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. The Bulldogs, who are hoping to bolster their case for the No. 1 overall seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, are 23.5-point favorites in the latest Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine odds, with the over-under for total points set at 157. Before making any Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine picks of your own, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine. We can tell you it is leaning over, and it has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That one is only available at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account Gonzaga's impressive season. Back-to-back losses to Final Four contenders Tennessee and North Carolina in nonconference play were the Bulldogs' only setbacks this season. They've rolled since that point, winning 20 straight games, all by double-digits.

Their dominant run through conference play earned them the top seed in the 2019 WCC Tournament and a triple-bye. The Bulldogs are strong on both ends of the floor, giving up just 64.9 points per game, while scoring almost 90 points. Their frontcourt, led by Rui Hachimura (20.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg) and Brandon Clarke (16.6 ppg, 8.5 rpg), is among the nation's best.

But just because the Bulldogs have dominated conference play doesn't mean they're a lock to cover the Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine spread on Monday.

That's because Pepperdine has pulled off stunners in the 2019 WCC Tournament already. The Waves knocked off No. 9 Pacific in the opener before upsetting No. 5 Loyola-Marymount and No. 4 San Francisco to stamp their ticket to the semifinals.

Defense has been the key for the Waves in this tournament. They've given up an average of just 60 points, a huge improvement over the 73.6 points they conceded during the regular season. And the Waves have been beating Vegas expectations all season, going 19-12 against the spread overall and 13-7 against the spread as an underdog.

So who wins Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pepperdine vs. Gonzaga spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its college basketball picks the past two years, and find out.