The Hampton Pirates and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans are set to square off Thursday in a Big South matchup at 6 p.m. ET at G.B. Hodge Center. USC Upstate is 3-9 overall and 2-5 at home, while the Pirates are 5-8 overall and 3-5 on the road. The Pirates are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven road games. The Spartans are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games overall.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Hampton spread: South Carolina Upstate -4

South Carolina Upstate vs. Hampton over-under: 146.5 points

South Carolina Upstate vs. Hampton money line: South Carolina Upstate -190, Hampton +160

What you need to know about South Carolina Upstate

The Spartans were able to overcome Longwood on Jan. 5, earning a 65-59 victory for a third straight victory. Dalvin White led the way with 20 points.

Tommy Bruner leads South Carolina Upstate with 14.6 points and 4.6 assists per game. Nevin Zink pulls down a team-high 5.3 rebounds per outing.

What you need to know about Hampton

The Pirates dropped their fourth game in five attempts Sunday, losing 85-77 to UNC-Asheville. Davion Warren scored a game-high 22 points in the loss.

Warren scores 20.5 points and grabs 6.8 rebounds per game for Hampton. Russell Dean dishes a team-high 6.8 assists per outing.

