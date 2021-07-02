After many years of fighting for their right to profit off their name, image and likeness, the way has now been cleared for college athletes to begin a new era of NIL deals and endorsements. According to a report by Front Office Sports, a rising Tennessee State point guard, who will begin playing for the Tigers this fall, already has a lucrative endorsement already in his back pocket.

Hercy Miller, the son of rapper and former NBA player Master P, has signed a $2 million-deal to become a brand ambassador for Web Apps America, a tech company specializing in web, mobile and software solutions. Miller's endorsement deal ties into the company's commitment to supporting HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) in the United States.

Miller committed to play college basketball at Tennessee State after attending high school at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis.

"It's incredible," Master P told TMZ Sports. "This is gonna change the way college athletes want to stay in school."

According to Brad Crawford of 247Sports, Miller had fielded offers to play at USC, UCLA, LSU, Missouri and others before ultimately choosing to play at Tennessee State. Miller continues a family tradition of basketball, as his father played a pair of NBA preseasons with the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors while his brother Romeo played college basketball at USC.

With millions of dollars in the bank as a teenager, Miller stated that he'll be putting his newfound money back into the community -- though he will treat himself to a new Tesla as well.

"I learned from my dad, I'm gonna start off by giving back to the community and everyone around me. I have a camp July 21," he told TMZ. "I'm giving back to the kids. Giving school supplies."

News of Miller's endorsement deal was not wholly unexpected on the heels of the NCAA reforming its NIL rules. Earlier this year, Master P told TMZ that he had been negotiating endorsement deals for not only Hercy, but also his other son Mercy.