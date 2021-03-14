The fifth-seeded Cincinnati Bearcats are one win away from an improbable trip to the NCAA Tournament as they prepare to meet the second-seeded Houston Cougars in Sunday's AAC Tournament title game in Fort Worth, Texas. The Bearcats (12-10) could be without leading scorer Keith Williams, who missed the final 23 minutes of Cincinnati's victory over Wichita State, against the seventh-ranked Cougars (23-3), who demolished Cincinnati by 38 points three weeks ago. Houston is assured of a high seed in the NCAA Tournament but will be trying to avenge consecutive losses to the Bearcats in the last two AAC title games.

Tip-off is at 3:15 p.m. ET at Dickies Arena. The Cougars are favored by 13-points in the latest Houston vs. Cincinnati odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 136.5.

Houston vs. Cincinnati spread: Houston -13

Houston vs. Cincinnati over-under: 136.5 points

Houston vs. Cincinnati money line: Houston -1100, Cincinnati +700

HOU: The Cougars rank in the top 10 nationally in offensive and defensive efficiency

CIN: The Bearcats set an AAC record Saturday with their eighth straight tourney win

Why Houston can cover

Junior guard Quentin Grimes was named the AAC Player of the Year after averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 rebounds during the regular season. He led four teammates in double figures with 21 points in Saturday's win over Memphis and scored 20 in the rout of the Bearcats last month. Grimes is averaging 21.3 points over his last eight games and has been lethal from distance in that stretch, connecting on 37-of-76 3-point attempts.

The Cougars have held four opponents to 57 points or fewer during their six-game winning streak and ranked No. 2 in the country with an average of 57.4 points allowed. They lead the nation in field goal percentage defense (37 percent) and are among the top rebounding teams. That was evident in the first matchup with Cincinnati, when Houston held a 47-31 edge on the backboards and limited the Bearcats to 30.0 percent shooting.

Why Cincinnati can cover

Due to the uncertain status of Williams (undisclosed), who averages a team-best 14.9 points, the Bearcats may have to adopt a similar approach to Saturday's win, where eight players scored between five and 10 points. Guard Jeremiah Davenport collected eight points and nine rebounds vs. Wichita State but was huge for Cincinnati in the previous three games. He averaged 17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds while hitting 11-of-22 3-pointers in that span.

Freshman forward Tari Eason barely missed a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds to go along with three steals and three blocked shots in the semifinal victory. He has been a presence on the defensive end down the stretch with 13 steals and 12 blocked shots over the past eight games. Guard David DeJulius, who had seven points Saturday in his second game since opting back in, scored in double figures six times this season.

