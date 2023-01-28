AAC rivals will go head-to-head on Saturday when the No. 3 Houston Cougars host the Cincinnati Bearcats and you can only catch the broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. Houston came a win short of its second consecutive Final Four last season and is looking like a national contender again, while Cincinnati is hoping to fight its way back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. The Cougars are 19-2 on the season and 7-1 in the conference while Cincinnati is 14-7 with a 5-3 record in the league. You can stream the game on Paramount+, and get a 30-day free trial now with promo code PLAYOFFS until 1/31/23.

Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. ET at the Fertitta Center in Houston. The latest Houston vs. Cincinnati odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Cougars as 14-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at 132.5. Saturday's showdown will be televised on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Houston vs. Cincinnati

Houston vs. Cincinnati date: Saturday, Jan. 28

Houston vs. Cincinnati time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Houston vs. Cincinnati TV channel: CBS

Houston vs. Cincinnati live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Cincinnati vs. Houston

For Houston vs. Cincinnati, the model projects that the model is backing the third-ranked Cougars to cover the 14-point spread at home in more than 60% of simulations. Kelvin Sampson has restored Houston as a college basketball powerhouse with 60 wins, a Final Four appearance and an Elite Eight appearance over the last two seasons and he appears well on his way to another incredible year.

The Cougars bested the Bearcats 72-59 on Jan. 8 with Houston's defense holding Cincinnati to just 35.1% shooting from the floor. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is coming off another home loss to Memphis, shooting just 40% from the field in a 75-68 defeat.

Marcus Sasser had 16 points, six rebounds and five steals in that victory and after suffering a devastating knee injury last season, he's reestablished himself as one of the best guards in the country. Jarace Walker also had 21 points in the previous win over Cincinnati and the five-star freshman is averaging 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds over his last five games. Stream the game right here.

