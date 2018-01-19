How to watch Trae Young and Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: TV, streaming online

Young is coming off his worst game as a Sooner and will try and bounce back vs. the Cowboys

Trae Young, Player of the Year frontrunner, looked like a mere mortal on Tuesday. In the worst game of his career, he turned the ball over 12 times -- more than another NCAA player this season, which paved the way for Kansas State to upset OU.

He'll have a chance to bounce back in a big way on Saturday against an Oklahoma State team that ranks seventh in adjusted defensive efficiency, and had little success keeping him grounded in their first meeting when he scored 27 points and added 10 assists in a 109-89 win.

Viewing information

  • When: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET  
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: Watch ESPN

Odds and analysis

