The Mid-American Conference Tournament champion and No. 13 seed Kent State Golden Flashes battle the No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers in a Midwest Region first-round matchup in the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket on Friday. The Golden Flashes (28-6, 15-3 MAC), who beat Toledo 93-78 on Saturday to win the MAC Tournament title, are making their seventh NCAA Tournament appearance, and first since 2017. The Hoosiers (22-11, 12-8 Big Ten), who tied for second in the Big Ten Conference standings, are making their 41st tournament appearance and second in a row. This will be the third meeting between the teams in the tournament. Kent State beat Indiana 77-73 in the first round in 2001, while the Hoosiers beat the Golden Flashes 81-69 in the Elite Eight in 2002. Indiana leads the all-time series 3-1.

Indiana vs. Kent State spread: Indiana -4.5

Indiana vs. Kent State over/under: 140.5 points

Indiana vs. Kent State money line: Kent State +158, Indiana -190

KENT: The Golden Flashes are 4-0 against the spread in their last four neutral site games

IND: The Hoosiers are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six Friday games

Why Indiana can cover

Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been red hot for the Hoosiers. He has scored 20 or more points in each of the last four games and in 16 games on the year, including four games with 30 or more. He is coming off a 24-point and 10-rebound effort in a 77-73 Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinal loss to Penn State on Saturday. It was his 18th double-double on the season. In 30 starts, he is averaging 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.7 blocks.

Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino also helps power Indiana. In 30 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 33.1 minutes of action. He has scored 30 or more points twice. He had 35 points and seven rebounds in a 79-71 win at Purdue on Feb. 25, and had 33 in an 84-83 loss to Northwestern on Jan. 8.

Why Kent State can cover

Senior guard Sincere Carry has been dominant of late, reaching double-figure scoring in each of the last eight games. He poured in 26 points, while dishing out four assists and grabbing three rebounds in a Saturday's win over Toledo. He scored 35 points, dished out four assists and two rebounds in an 89-84 overtime win over Akron on March 3. For the season, Carry averages 17.6 points, 4.9 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

Also averaging double-digit scoring is senior guard Malique Jacobs. In 33 games, including 31 starts, he is averaging 13 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals in 32.7 minutes of action. Jacobs is coming off a dominant performance in the MAC title game against Toledo, scoring 18 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, dishing out six assists and blocking three shots. It was his second double-double of the year.

