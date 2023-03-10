The third-seeded Indiana Hoosiers get their 2023 Big Ten Tournament trip underway on Friday when they face the sixth-seeded Maryland Terrapins in the fourth and final quarterfinal matchup of the day. The Hoosiers have enjoyed a double-bye in Chicago, while the Terrapins knocked off Minnesota on Thursday to advance. The winner of this game will face the winner of Northwestern vs. Penn State in the semifinals on Saturday.

Tipoff at the United Center is set for approximately 9 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Hoosiers as 2-point favorites in the latest Indiana vs. Maryland odds. The over/under for total points is set at 135. Before locking in any Maryland vs. Indiana picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters conference tournament week 76-51 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now the model has zeroed in on Indiana vs. Maryland and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Maryland vs. Indiana:

Indiana vs. Maryland spread: Indiana -2

Indiana vs. Maryland over/under: 135 points

Indiana vs. Maryland money line: Indiana -145, Maryland +122

Indiana vs. Maryland picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Indiana can cover

The Hoosiers have been a bit inconsistent down the stretch, alternating wins and losses in the last seven games. But when they're on, they can handle just about any team in the nation. Indiana knocked off Purdue twice this season and picked up a win over likely NCAA Tournament teams such as Michigan State, Illinois, Rutgers in conference play.

Veteran forward Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the team in points (20.5 ppg) and rebounding (11 rpg). The Hoosiers have the rest advantage and they've been good on extended rest, going 7-5 against the spread with four or more days off.

Why Maryland can cover

The Terrapins, currently projected to be a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament by Jerry Palm of CBS Sports, already beat the Hoosiers once this season, knocking them off 66-55 at home on Jan. 31 and covering as 3-point favorites. The Terrapins have been great against the number all season, going 20-11-1 ATS. They also went 11-4 ATS against teams with a winning percentage higher than .650.

Maryland has one of the nation's best scoring defenses, giving up just 62.9 points per game. Offensively, four players average 11.4 points per game or more, led by guard Jahmir Young (16.2 ppg).

How to make Maryland vs. Indiana picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 139 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Indiana vs. Maryland? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.