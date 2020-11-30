Teams looking to stay perfect on the young season meet in the opening round of the 2020 Maui Invitational when the Indiana Hoosiers take on the Providence Friars on Monday in Asheville, N.C. The tournament was relocated due to the coronavirus pandemic. Indiana leads the all-time series 1-0. The only meeting between the schools was a 97-79 win by the Hoosiers during the 1973 NCAA Tournament. Providence enters the game on a seven-game winning streak dating back to last year.

Tip-off from the Cherokee Center is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Providence holds a 31-30 all-time record vs. Big Ten Conference opponents. The Hoosiers are one-point favorites in the latest Indiana vs. Providence odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 140. Before making any Providence vs. Indiana picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Indiana vs. Providence spread: Indiana -1

Indiana vs. Providence over-under: 140 points

Indiana vs. Providence money line: Indiana -125, Providence +104

IND: Is 56-43 under fourth-year coach Archie Miller

PROV: Is 99-68 all-time in in-season tournaments

Why Indiana can cover



The Hoosiers return a good chunk of their offense from a year ago, including sophomore forward and leading scorer Trayce Jackson-Davis, who started all 32 games. In the season opener against Tennessee Tech, Jackson-Davis poured in 26 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds. He hit 10 of 16 shots from the floor (63 percent), while adding three assists. Last season, Jackson-Davis led Indiana in scoring at 13.5 points per game, while averaging 8.4 rebounds.

Also back is senior guard Aljami Durham, who was Indiana's fourth-leading scorer at 9.8 points per game. Durham, who has 72 career starts, played just 28 minutes in the 89-59 win over Tennessee Tech on Wednesday, scoring nine points, while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out a team-high four assists. Durham's career high for points is 22, set on March 19, 2019, against St. Francis. For his career, he is averaging 7.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Why Providence can cover

Even so, the Hoosiers aren't a lock to cover the Indiana vs. Providence spread. That's because the Friars return three starters from last year's team that placed fourth in the Big East Conference at 12-6 and were 19-12 overall. Providence is led by senior center Nate Watson, a second-team preseason All-Big East Conference selection. In 27 games last year, including 13 starts, Watson averaged nine points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He was a member of Team USA, which won a bronze medal in Lima, Peru, during the Pan Am Games.

Also leading the Friars is junior guard David Duke, who started all 31 games last season. He averaged 12 points and 4.2 rebounds, scoring a career-high 36 at Creighton on Jan. 18, 2020. He hit 41 percent of his shots from the floor in 2019-20, including 42 percent from 3-point range. He was named to the preseason All-Big East Conference first team, and opened the season with an 18-point performance against Fairfield on Wednesday.

