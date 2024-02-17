The 10th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones will look to hold onto at least a share of the Big 12 lead when they take on the visiting Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. The Red Raiders (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) are just one game behind in a tight conference race that has seven teams within two games of first place. Texas Tech has won two in a row and is coming off a 79-50 win over Kansas on Monday. The Cyclones (19-5, 8-3 Big 12), who have won three in a row, are coming off a 68-59 win at Cincinnati on Tuesday. Iowa State is 14-0 on its home court, while Texas Tech is 2-4 on the road.

Tipoff from Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, is set for noon ET. Texas Tech leads the all-time series 23-22, but Iowa State holds a 15-6 series edge in games played at Ames. The Cyclones are 8-point favorites in the latest Texas Tech vs. Iowa State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 137.5.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Iowa State vs. Texas Tech:

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State spread: Iowa State -8

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State over/under: 137.5 points

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State money line: Texas Tech +235, Iowa State -299

TT: The Red Raiders have won 18 of their last 28 games (+8.65 units on ML)

ISU: The Cyclones have hit the game total over in 10 of their last 18 games at home (+1.20 units)

Why Iowa State can cover

The Cyclones have four players averaging 10 or more points per game, led by junior guard Keshon Gilbert, a transfer from UNLV. Gilbert, in his first season with the program, has started all 24 games and is averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals, all career highs. He has reached double-digit scoring in seven of the past eight games, including two in a row. He has one triple-double and two double-doubles on the year. In an 85-70 win over New Hampshire on Dec. 31, he scored 10 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 11 assists.

Sophomore guard Tamin Lipsey also plays a big part in the Cyclones' offense. In 23 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and three steals in 30.7 minutes. He is coming off a 15-point, four-assist, three-steal and two-rebound performance in the win at Cincinnati on Tuesday. He has one triple-double and one double-double on the year. In a 99-80 win at DePaul on Dec. 1, Lipsey scored 15 points and added 10 assists and 10 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why Texas Tech can cover

Sophomore guard Pop Isaacs has been lighting up the scoreboard for the Red Raiders this season. He is averaging 16.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.1 rebounds and one steal per game. He has reached double-figure scoring in 13 of the last 15 games, including a season-high 32 points in an 85-78 win over BYU on Jan. 20. He also scored 25 points and dished out nine assists in an 85-78 loss at TCU on Jan. 30.

Senior guard Joe Toussaint, who is in his first season with the program after one year at West Virginia and three at Iowa, is averaging a career-high 12.4 points. In a career-high 32.8 minutes per game, he is also averaging 4.2 assists, three rebounds and 1.1 steals. He has scored 11 or more points in two of the past three games, including an 18-point, six-assist effort in a 79-73 loss at Baylor on Feb. 6. He scored a season-high 21 points in a 72-70 win over Northern Iowa in November. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 142 combined points.

