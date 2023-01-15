The Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins are set to square off in a Big Ten battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is 11-6 overall and 8-2 at home, while Maryland is 11-5 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Terrapins are coming off an impressive 80-73 victory over Ohio State last Sunday. The Hawkeyes, meanwhile, are 3-3 in their last six outings.

The Hawkeyes are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 151.5. Before entering any Maryland vs. Iowa picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 of the season 34-18 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,000 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Iowa vs. Maryland. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Iowa vs. Maryland:

Iowa vs. Maryland spread: Iowa -5.5

Iowa vs. Maryland over/under: 151.5 points

Iowa vs. Maryland money line: Iowa -230, Maryland +190

Iowa vs. Maryland picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Iowa

The Michigan Wolverines typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday the Hawkeyes proved too difficult a challenge. Iowa walked away with a 93-84 win. They got double-digit scores from four players: forward Kris Murray (27), guard Payton Sandfort (26), forward Filip Rebraca (13), and guard Josh Dix (10).

Murray leads the Hawkeyes in multiple categories, averaging 21.4 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. He's knocking down 51.5% of his field goal attempts this season and he's scored 27 or more points in three of his last four outings.

What you need to know about Maryland

Meanwhile, Maryland beat the Ohio State Buckeyes 80-73 last week. Guard Jahmir Young was the offensive standout of the matchup for Maryland, dropping a double-double with 30 points and 11 boards. For the season, Young is averaging 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Maryland is holding opponents to just 63.9 points per game this season, which ranks 47th in the nation. Offensively, the Terrapins are scoring 71.8 points per contest.

How to make Iowa vs. Maryland picks

The model has simulated Iowa vs. Maryland 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Maryland vs. Iowa? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.