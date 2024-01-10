Teams trending in opposite directions meet on Wednesday afternoon when the Green Bay Phoenix battle the IUPUI Jaguars in a key Horizon League matchup at Indianapolis. The Phoenix (9-8, 4-2 Horizon), who have won four of their last five games, are coming off a 79-73 loss at Oakland on Saturday. The Jaguars (5-12, 1-5 Horizon), who have lost three in a row and eight of 10, are coming off a 75-65 loss at Youngstown State on Sunday. IUPUI is 4-3 on their home court, while Green Bay is 3-6 on the road.

Tipoff from IUPUI Gymnasium is set for noon ET. IUPUI leads the all-time series 9-6, including a 4-2 edge in games played at Indianapolis. The Phoenix are 8-point favorites in the latest Green Bay vs. IUPUI odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 135. Before making any IUPUI vs. Green Bay picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 10 of the 2023-24 season on a 105-69 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a fast 12-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on IUPUI vs. Green Bay. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Now here are the latest betting trends and lines for Green Bay vs. IUPUI.

Green Bay vs. IUPUI spread: Green Bay -8

Green Bay vs. IUPUI over/under: 135 points

Green Bay vs. IUPUI money line: Green Bay -362, IUPUI +286

GB: 10-5 ATS this season

IUPUI: 4-10 ATS this season

Green Bay vs. IUPUI picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Green Bay can cover

After two years at Wyoming, junior transfer Noah Reynolds has flourished with the Phoenix. The guard is averaging a career-high 18.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 32.9 minutes of action. He has scored 20 or more points six times, and 30 or more twice, including a 39-point performance in an 88-77 win over Wright State on Dec. 29. He has one double-double on the year, a 23-point and 10-assist effort in a 72-56 win over St. Francis, Ill., on Nov. 9.

Another key performer for Green Bay is junior forward Elijah Jones, also in his first season with the Phoenix. He has started all 17 games, and is averaging 8.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in 25.2 minutes of action. Jones has scored 10 or more points eight times, including a season-high 19 points against St. Francis, Ill. He has registered two double-doubles, including a 13-point and 15-rebound effort in a 64-59 loss at Valparaiso on Nov. 14. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why IUPUI can cover

The Jaguars are led by junior guard Jlynn Counter, who is in his second year with the program. He has started 13 of 16 games, and is coming off an 11-point and six-rebound effort in the loss to Youngstown State. He has scored 20 or more points in four games, including a 23-point performance in a 73-67 loss to Lindenwood on Dec. 16. For the season, he is averaging 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Senior guard Bryce Monroe has also made his presence felt. In 16 games, all starts, he is averaging 11.1 points, 2.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals. He is coming off a 14-point, seven-assist and six-rebound game against Youngstown State. Monroe has reached double-digit scoring in 10 games, including three with 20. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Green Bay vs. IUPUI picks

The model has simulated this matchup 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

So who wins IUPUI vs. Green Bay, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 105-69 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.