Memphis got a boost to its transfer class on Thursday with the commitment of co-SEC Sixth Man of the Year and Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly, he announced on social media. Quinerly was a surprise addition to the transfer portal last month and now he will play his final season for Penny Hardaway at Memphis.

The former five-star prospect from the 2018 recruiting cycle started his career at Villanova before transferring to Alabama in 2019. He was expected to be a key member of this year's Crimson Tide squad before he elected to enter the portal. Quinerly was forced to sit out one season due to the NCAA transfer rule and came off the bench for Alabama during the 2020-21 season.

Quinerly elected to withdraw his name from NBA Draft consideration and return to school for one final season after averaging 8.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 rebounds last season for the Crimson Tide.

Memphis added another former five-star prospect in the 2018 cycle last month with the commitment of Louisiana big man Jordan Brown. The 6-foot-11 center played 60 games at Lousiana and averaged 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in his career. Brown wrapped up the best season of his collegiate career this past season by averaging just over 19 points per game.