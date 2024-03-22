A second-round matchup in the 2024 NCAA Tournament features the No. 4 seed Kansas Jayhawks playing against the No. 5 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. In their first-round matchup, the Jayhawks held off Samford 93-89. Gonzaga, meanwhile, rolled past McNeese en route to an 86-65 victory.

Tipoff from the Delta Center in Utah is set for 3:15 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Gonzaga vs. Kansas odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.5.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. Gonzaga. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Gonzaga vs. Kansas:

Gonzaga vs. Kansas spread: Bulldogs -4.5

Gonzaga vs. Kansas over/under: 151.5 points

Gonzaga vs. Kansas money line: Bulldogs -187, Jayhawks +156

ZAGS: 16-16 ATS this season

KU: 13-18-1 ATS this season

Why Gonzaga can cover

Junior forward Graham Ike has been a difference-maker for the Bulldogs. Ike is a strong presence in the lane who also has light feet. The Colorado native is averaging a team-high 16.5 points with 7.2 rebounds and shoots 61% from the floor. In the first-round win, Ike had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Senior forward Anton Watson is an athletic, high-effort player. Watson relentlessly attacks the glass and will put the ball on the deck to score. The Washington native logs 14.3 points, 7.3 boards and makes 57% of his shot attempts. In his last outing, Watson finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

Why Kansas can cover

Senior center Hunter Dickinson is an experienced force in the frontcourt. He uses his length to snag rebounds with ease and owns a soft touch around the basket. He's second on the team in scoring (18) but first in both rebounds (11.1) and blocks (1.5). On Thursday's win over Samford, he totaled 19 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks.

Junior forward KJ Adams Jr. is at his best when he heads to the lane with a full head of steam. Adams Jr. can finish with either hand and is very explosive in doing so. He averages 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He's dropped 20-plus points in consecutive games. In his last matchup, Adams Jr. had 20 points, four rebounds and six assists.

How to make Gonzaga vs. Kansas picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 153 points.

So who wins Kansas vs. Gonzaga, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that is 29-19 on top-rated college basketball spread picks this season.