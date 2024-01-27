No. 7 Kansas will have one of its toughest road tests of the season on Saturday when they face No. 23 Iowa State on CBS. After nearly four weeks of conference play, both teams have an identical 4-2 records and are tied near the top of the Big 12 standings.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 74-69 win over Cincinnati at home just days after dropping a game on the road to West Virginia. Kansas has a perfect 3-0 record in conference home games thus far but is 1-2 on the road ahead of a marquee Top 25 showdown. Texas Tech is the only team in the Big 12 with one loss, but Houston, Kansas, Iowa State and Kansas aren't too far behind in the standings.

After opening up Big 12 play with a loss on the road to Oklahoma, the Cyclones have won four of their last five games - which included ranked wins over Houston and TCU. The Cougars were the last Division l team in the country that had yet to lose a game before Iowa State played spoiler at home.

Iowa State holds a 2-3 record against Quad 1 opponents this season, while Kansas is 3-2.

Kansas vs. Iowa State prediction, picks

It's hard to predict which Kansas team will show up this weekend. Will it be the team considered one of the favorites to win the national title ... or will it be a team that has looked lackluster against inferior competition? The whole CBS panel picked against Iowa State last week when everyone took TCU both straight-up and against the spread. While this game has upset potential written all over it, this is a spot for Kansas to get back on track. Prediction: Kansas +3.5

