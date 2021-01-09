Kansas rebounded from last Saturday's historic 25-point loss to Texas -- the worst home loss of the Bill Self era -- with a convincing 93-64 win at TCU on Tuesday night while playing shorthanded. Now, the No. 6 Jayhawks (9-2, 3-1 Big 12) get a chance at redemption inside Allen Fieldhouse as they return home and welcome Oklahoma on Saturday for a Big 12 showdown on CBS.

The Sooners (6-3, 2-2) are looking for their first win at Kansas since 1993 as they cap a brutal week of Big 12 play following a loss at No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday. Saturday's game concludes a stretch of four straight games against ranked conference opponents for coach Lon Kruger's squad, which was held to a season-low 61 points against Baylor.

Oklahoma has proven to be a potent offensive squad, but the Sooners got off to a terrible start in the Baylor game. If they can avoid a similarly perilous beginning on Saturday, they should provide a legitimate test to a Jayhawks defense that is still searching for consistent play in the front court after the graduation of Udoka Azubuike.

Oklahoma: Umoja Gibson and Brady Manek are each shooting better than 40% from 3-point range this season on more than five attempts per game, and when the duo of guards is on, they can be lethal. But they hit just 2-of-13 combined 3-pointers at Baylor on Wednesday as the Sooners struggled a final mark of 4 of 24 from beyond the arc. The shooting woes were particularly bad in the first half, when Oklahoma shot just 20.6% from the field overall. But when this team gets hot, look out. Gibson hit 8-of-11 3-pointers and scored 29 points off the bench last Saturday to lead the Sooners to a win over a West Virginia team that is typically a sound defensive squad.

Kansas: Kansas played without starting point guard Marcus Garrett, the reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, and looked fine against the Horned Frogs on Tuesday. Dajuan Harris dished out seven assists and only turned the ball over once as he entered the starting lineup in Garrett's place. But the biggest difference for the Jayhawks against TCU compared to the the loss against Texas was the play of David McCormack. The Junior forward scored a season-high 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds in just 23 minutes of action to give the Jayhawks a legitimate front court presence. This team will need more performances like that from McCormack if it is going to win the Big 12 and compete for the national title.

Getting smacked at home by the Longhorns appears to have been a wake up call for this Kansas team. With Garrett expected to be back in the lineup for this game with Oklahoma, look for the Jayhawks to stymie Oklahoma's perimeter attack and pull away in the second half. Prediction: Kansas 74, Oklahoma 64



