The No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks will try to complete a season sweep of the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Tuesday night. Kansas has won four of its last five games, including a 78-55 win over Oklahoma on Saturday, but it is still a half-game back of Baylor and Texas in the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma State is riding a five-game winning streak after beating then-No. 11 Iowa State over the weekend.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are favored by 2 points in the latest Oklahoma State vs. Kansas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140.5.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -2

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas over/under: 140 points

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas money line: Oklahoma State +110, Kansas -130

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State already took Kansas to the wire once this season, and it is playing much better now than it was then. The Cowboys have won seven of their last eight games, including each of their last five, surging to fourth place in the Big 12 standings. Their latest victory was a 64-56 final at then-No. 11 Iowa State as 6.5-point underdogs on Saturday.

The Cowboys held a 15-point halftime lead at Kansas on New Year's Eve, so they know that they are capable of winning this game. Junior Bryce Thompson matched his career high of 23 points in that meeting and set a career best with seven 3-pointers. Oklahoma State is 10-1 in its last 11 home games and has covered the spread in four of its last five games overall.

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has been playing well of late too, winning four of its last five games. The Jayhawks beat then-No. 7 Kansas State and then-No. 5 Texas before rolling to a 78-55 win at Oklahoma as 2.5-point favorites on Saturday. They had four starters finish in double figures, as star forward Jalen Wilson finished with a team-high 18 points on 7 of 17 shooting.

Wilson, who is considered a Wooden Award contender, is averaging 20.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game to lead the Jayhawks. Freshman Gradey Dick (14.2), senior Kevin McCullar Jr. (10.6) and sophomore KJ Adams Jr. (10.4) are all scoring in double figures as well. They have won nine of the last 10 meetings between these teams and have covered the spread in five of the last seven.

