Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the TCU Horned Frogs and the No. 15 Kansas Jayhawks will face off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas is 10-5 overall and 6-1 at home, while TCU is 9-5 overall and 2-1 on the road. TCU is 4-9 against the spread this season. Kansas has a 6-7 ATS mark on the year.

The Jayhawks are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Kansas vs. TCU odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 136.5. Before entering any TCU vs. Kansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas vs. TCU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for TCU vs. Kansas:

Kansas vs. TCU spread: Kansas -14.5

Kansas vs. TCU over-under: 136.5 points

Latest Odds: TCU Horned Frogs +14.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Kansas

The Jayhawks lost to the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, 75-68. Marcus Garrett posted a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards. He has scored in double digits five times this season. Kansas has lost three consecutive games. The Jayhawks fell to 4-4 in league play for the first time since the 1987-88 season.

Kansas leads the Big 12 in blocked shots at 4.33 per game. Ochai Agbaji is second in the Big 12 in three-pointers made at 2.7 per game. He has made 28 threes in his last nine games. The Jayhawks are 5-3 following a loss over the past two seasons.

What you need to know about TCU

The Horned Frogs were steamrolled by Oklahoma on Jan. 12, 82-46. RJ Nembhard finished with 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 35 minutes on the court. TCU has lost three consecutive games, The Horned Frogs' past three scheduled games were postponed. Mike Miles grabbed a career-high nine rebounds vs. Oklahoma.

TCU has lost 21 of 23 all-time meetings with Kansas. The Horned Frogs have lost all nine road matchups in the series. Nembhard is second in the Big 12 in scoring at 17.2 points per game. He has scored in double figures in 11 consecutive outings.

How to make Kansas vs. TCU picks

The model has simulated Kansas vs. TCU 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas vs. TCU? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kansas vs. TCU spread to jump on Thursday.