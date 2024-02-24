No. 9 Kansas will play its first home game in two weeks when it hosts Texas in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday night. The Jayhawks (20-6, 8-5 Big 12) bounced back from a blowout loss at Texas Tech with a 67-57 win at then-No. 25 Oklahoma last Saturday. Texas (17-9, 6-7) is coming off a bounce-back win of its own, beating Kansas State on Monday after losing to No. 3 Houston in its previous outing. This is the lone meeting between the Jayhawks and Longhorns this season.

Kansas vs. Texas spread: Kansas -8.5

Kansas vs. Texas over/under: 144.5 points

Kansas vs. Texas money line: Kansas -404, Texas +306

Why Kansas can cover

Kansas has a perfect 13-0 record at home this season, beating teams like Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma and TCU in conference play. The Jayhawks extended their home winning streak to 18 games with their 64-61 victory over Baylor two weeks ago, as senior center Hunter Dickinson had 15 points and seven rebounds. He posted a 20-point, 16-rebound double-double in a win at then-No. 25 Oklahoma last Saturday, while freshman guard Johnny Furphy had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr., who leads the Big 12 in scoring with 19.0 points per game, had 10 points and eight rebounds in his first game back from a knee injury that sidelined him for two games. Dickinson ranks second in the conference in scoring and leads the Big 12 in rebounding. The Jayhawks have won 10 of their last 11 home games against Texas.

Why Texas can cover

Texas has struggled at Kansas in recent years, but it has also won five of the last seven meetings between these teams. The Longhorns cruised to a 76-56 win over the Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament last season, despite entering that game as 2-point underdogs. They also crushed Kansas in a 75-59 final during the regular season, giving them confidence heading into this game.

The Longhorns are coming off a 62-56 win over Kansas State on Monday, as senior forward Dylan Disu had 20 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell nearly posted a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds, while junior guard Tyrese Hunter added nine points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Max Abmas, who is the NCAA's active career leading scorer, is averaging 16.9 points and 4.4 assists per game. See which team to pick here.

