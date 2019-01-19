Kansas vs. West Virginia score: Mountaineers upset No. 7 Jayhawks in final seconds

West Virginia forward Jermaine Haley fearlessly attacked the rim and finished with strength in the final 10 seconds to give the Mountaineers a shocking 65-64 win over No. 7 Kansas in Morgantown, providing one of the biggest upsets of Saturday's super slate of games.

Haley finished with 13 points and a perfect 5-of-5 mark from the floor for West Virginia, which casually ousted the top team in the Big 12 standings to secure its first win in conference play. Freshman forward Derek Culver was the only other Mountaineers player to finish in double figures, as he finished with 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Kansas was abysmal shooting the ball all afternoon, and its biggest stars struggled to grab any rhythm. Dedric Lawson had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Lagerald Vick finished with 13 points, and Marcus Garrett added 15. But Kansas made just 24 of its 55 shots from the floor and finished only 5 of 16 from beyond the arc, replete with errant passes, poor judgement and 18 turnovers that guided West Virginia to its first victory of the new year.