Kentucky vs. Alabama odds, line: College basketball picks, SEC predictions from model on 32-14 roll

Two teams with lofty expectations square off Saturday at 1 p.m. ET when the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (10-2) visit the Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3) at Coleman Coliseum. The Wildcats have rebounded well after a season-opening blowout against Duke, winning 10 of their next 11 games. John Calipari's squad has silenced their early season critics after back-to-back wins over North Carolina and Louisville. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, have won four straight, but enter Saturday's SEC showdown as a 4.5-point underdog in the latest Kentucky vs. Alabama odds. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, sits at 150.

The model knows the Wildcats enter SEC play having won 10 of their last 11 games. Kentucky will need another huge performance from freshman guard Tyler Herro if the Wildcats want to start conference play with a victory. Herro has been filling the stat sheet in recent weeks, averaging over 16 points and 4.3 rebounds in his last six outings. And he's coming off his best performance of the season against Louisville, posting 24 points, five rebounds and two steals.

His play on both ends has helped Kentucky cover in five of its last six games, and the Wildcats' offense has been impressive overall during that span. They're averaging over 81 points in their last six games.

But just because the Wildcats are coming in hot doesn't mean they'll cover the Kentucky vs. Alabama spread.

Alabama enters Saturday on a four game win streak, which includes victories over Arizona and Penn State. After losing Colin Sexton to the NBA Draft last year, the Crimson Tide have re-stocked and found themselves an explosive playmaker that can take over a game.

Freshman guard Kira Lewis Jr. leads the Tide in both scoring (15.0 ppg) and assists (3.2 apg). He's averaging 18.6 points in his last three contests and has proven to be a difficult matchup for opposing defenders.



