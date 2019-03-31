Kentucky vs. Auburn odds: 2019 NCAA Tournament picks, Elite 8 predictions from model on 11-5 roll

No. 5 seed and 14th-ranked Auburn has a major hurdle to clear in order to reach its first-ever Final Four. Standing in its way is No. 2 seed and seventh-ranked Kentucky in a 2019 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 matchup on Sunday. The Tigers (29-9), who have won 11 in a row, have never had much success against the Wildcats (30-6), who are 21-2 against Auburn since the 2000-01 season. Tipoff for this all-SEC clash is set for 2:20 p.m. ET at Sprint Center in Kansas City, and Kentucky leads the all-time series 94-19. The Wildcats are favored by 4.5 in the latest Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 141. Before making any Kentucky vs. Auburn picks of your own, consult the 2019 Elite 8 predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that Wildcats are right at home in the NCAA Tournament, competing for a record 58th time. Kentucky has reached the Final Four 17 times and captured eight national championships, the last coming in 2012. The Wildcats have compiled a 129-51 record in the NCAA Tournament, more wins than any other team.

Kentucky won both regular-season meetings against the Tigers, 82-80 at Auburn and 80-53 at Kentucky. Sophomore forward P.J. Washington returned to action Friday against Houston after missing the first two games of the tournament with a left foot sprain and scored 16 points. Freshman guard Tyler Herro also came up big with 19 points against the Cougars. It'll be Auburn with the injury issue in this matchup after losing forward Chuma Okeke to a torn ACL in the Sweet 16.

But just because the Wildcats have dominated the Tigers doesn't mean they'll cover the Kentucky vs. Auburn spread on Saturday in the 2019 Elite Eight.

That's because no team is as hot as Auburn, which claimed the SEC Tournament championship after tying South Carolina for fourth in the conference in the regular season at 11-7. The Tigers, making their 10th NCAA Tournament appearance and second in a row, are 15-9 all-time in the Big Dance. Auburn has an advantage over the Wildcats in points (79.1 per game to 76.4) and 3-point percentage (38.1 to 35.8).

The Tigers are third in NCAA history with 438 three-pointers in a season, tied with VMI (2009). Senior guard Bryce Brown is deadly from 3-point range. He scored 25 points in a second-round upset of Kansas and is second in SEC history with 374 treys.

