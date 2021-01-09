The Florida Gators and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC clash at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Florida is 5-2 overall and 2-0 at home, while UK is 3-6 overall and 1-1 on the road. The Wildcats have won their last four games against the Gators and have covered in three of those four head-to-head matchups.

However, Kentucky is just 4-5 against the spread this season, while Florida is 4-3 against the number so far. The Gators are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Florida vs. Kentucky odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 139.5. Before entering any Kentucky vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Florida vs. Kentucky spread: Florida -4.5

Florida vs. Kentucky over-under: 139.5 points

What you need to know about Florida

The Gators took a tough 86-71 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide when they played on Tuesday. Florida shot just 39.7 percent from the floor as a team and allowed Alabama to pull down 38.7 percent of available offensive rebounds. Colin Castleton was a bright spot in the defeat with 13 points and eight rebounds.

With Keyontae Johnson sidelined following his scary collapse on the court last month, Tre Mann leads the Gators in scoring (14.6), rebounding (5.6) and assists (4.3) per game. Mann is shooting 44.8 percent from the 3-point line and has reached double-figures in scoring six times in seven games.

What you need to know about Kentucky

Meanwhile, UK came out on top in a nail-biter against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday, sneaking past 77-74. Kentucky's forward Olivier Sarr was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 24 points along with seven boards. Sarr (11.3 ppg), Brandon Boston (12.8 ppg), Davion Mintz (10.0 ppg) and Terrence Clarke (10.7 ppg) are all averaging double-figures in scoring and give Kentucky some scoring versatility.

