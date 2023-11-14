The 2023 Champions Classic features the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) and the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) colliding in the second game on Tuesday night. Both of these teams have won two games in a row heading into this early season test. On Friday, the Jayhawks dominated Manhattan 99-61. Meanwhile, Kentucky handled Texas A&M-Commerce 81-61 on Nov. 10.

Tipoff from United Center in Chicago is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 24-11. The Jayhawks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Kentucky odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Kansas picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. Kansas and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Kansas vs. Kentucky:

Kansas vs. Kentucky spread: Jayhawks -6.5

Kansas vs. Kentucky over/under: 147.5 points

Kansas vs. Kentucky money line: Jayhawks -294, Wildcats +233

KU: Kansas has hit the 1H ML in 25 of last 34 games

UK: Kentucky has hit the game total Over in 20 of last 34 games

Why Kansas can cover

Senior center Hunter Dickinson has a strong frame that allows him to be effective on both ends of the floor. The Michigan transfer also has a soft touch in the lane. He's leading the team in both points (19.5) and rebounds (8) with 1.5 blocks per game. On Nov. 6 against North Carolina Central, Dickinson tallied 21 points, eight boards and two blocks.

Junior forward KJ Adams is a strong and explosive player in the frontcourt. Adams has the strength and quickness to get downhill in a flash. The Texas native also plays superb defense on the wing. Adams is averaging 13 points and five rebounds per game. In Friday's win over Manhattan, Adams recorded 14 points and five boards.

Why Kentucky can cover

Senior guard Antonio Reeves is an agile and smooth scorer from all three levels. Reeves can get into the lane to pair with his reliable jumper on the perimeter. The Illinois native leads the team in scoring (16) with four rebounds and shoots 50% from downtown. In his last outing, Reeves racked up 21 points and six boards.

Senior forward Tre Mitchell owns a nice touch around the rim with the ability to space the floor. The Pennsylvania native is first on the team in rebounds (8.5) with 13.5 points per game. Additionally, he's been shooting 57% from the field. On Nov. 10 versus Texas A&M-Commerce, Mitchell logged 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

How to make Kentucky vs. Kansas picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 148 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time.

So who wins Kansas vs. Kentucky, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?