Kentucky vs. Kansas State odds: Proven model locks in 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 picks

A trip to the Elite Eight is on the line when No. 5 seed Kentucky squares off against ninth-seeded Kansas State at 8:40 p.m. ET on Thursday. UK (26-10) opened as 5.5-point favorites in this 2018 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 showdown. The over-under, or total points Vegas believes will be scored, is 138.5.

Before you make a pick on this matchup that determines who heads to the Elite Eight, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced simulations have to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, enters the 2018 Sweet 16 on a blistering 15-3 run on its NCAA Tournament picks.

That wasn't a fluke, either. Their model crushed college basketball last season, producing a 755-636-20 record on its A-rated picks and returning a massive profit of $6,529 for any $100 player who followed them. Anybody who has followed it is up huge.

The computer has now simulated Kansas State vs. Kentucky 10,000 times and locked in against-the-spread and over-under picks.

We can tell you the model is calling for the total to remain under 138.5, hitting in 51 percent of simulations. The model also has a strong pick against the spread, saying you can back one side almost 60 percent of the time. And you can only see that over at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account Kentucky's strong recent performances. The Wildcats have won nine of their past 10 games, including a dominant 20-point victory over Buffalo in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

They've done it thanks to an efficient offense. Kentucky, which has scored at least 77 points in eight of its past 10 games, is averaging 77.3 this season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the catalyst. The freshman guard, who is averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 assists, is coming off a dominating 27-point performance against the Bulls.

But just because Kentucky's offense has been explosive this season doesn't mean it can cover a six-point spread.

Kentucky is just 1-3 in its past four games against Big 12 teams, while Kansas State (24-11) has won four of its past five games and boasts a smothering defense that holds opponents to under 67 points per game.

So what side should you back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of Kentucky-Kansas State you can bank on almost 60 percent of the time, all from the computer model that enters the Sweet 16 on a blistering 15-3 run on its 2018 NCAA Tournament picks.