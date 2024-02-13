The No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to tip at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rupp Arena in an important SEC matchup. Kentucky is 16-7 overall and 10-4 at home, while Ole Miss is 18-5 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Wildcats have won nine of the last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Rebels but the programs have split those 10 matchups 5-5 against the spread.

On the season, both teams are 13-10 against the number overall. For Tuesday's action, the Wildcats are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Kentucky vs. Ole Miss odds via SportsLine consensus and the over/under is 162.5 points. Before entering any Kentucky vs. Ole Miss picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss spread: Kentucky -8.5

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss over/under: 162.5 points

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss money line: Kentucky -393, Ole Miss +305

What you need to know about Kentucky

The Wildcats fell to the Gonzaga Bulldogs 89-85 on Saturday. Reed Sheppard scored 21 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals in the loss. Meanwhile, Adou Thiero scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots while Antonio Reeves scored 17 points for Kentucky.

However, Gonzaga dominated the glass, winning the rebounding battle 35-26 and that helped them edge a few extra possessions that were crucial in gathering the win. The Wildcats have now lost four of their last six and have scored 85 points or more in three of those four losses.

What you need to know about Ole Miss

Ole Miss has been a dominant force so far, but the Rebels are in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell just short of the South Carolina Gamecocks by a score of 68-65 last Tuesday. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for Ole Miss, who almost overcame a 17-point deficit.

Despite the defeat, Ole Miss had strong showings from Allen Flanigan, who scored 26 points along with six rebounds, and Matthew Murrell, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. However, the Rebels only got six points from their bench in the loss and have now dropped four of their last seven.

