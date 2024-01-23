The sixth-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will look to win their third consecutive game when they battle the South Carolina Gamecocks in a key SEC matchup on Tuesday. The Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 SEC), who are coming off a 105-96 win over Georgia on Saturday, have won eight of their past nine games. The Gamecocks (15-3, 3-2 SEC), who defeated Arkansas 77-64 on Saturday, have won eight of 10. Kentucky is 2-1 on the road this season, while South Carolina is 9-1 on its home court.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. Kentucky leads the all-time series 54-14, including a 21-9 edge in games played in Columbia. The Wildcats are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. South Carolina odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 155. Before making any South Carolina vs. South Carolina picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kentucky vs. South Carolina. Here are the latest betting trends and lines for South Carolina vs. Kentucky:

Kentucky vs. South Carolina spread: Kentucky -4.5

Kentucky vs. South Carolina over/under: 155 points

Kentucky vs. South Carolina money line: Kentucky -193, South Carolina +161

KEN: The Wildcats have hit the game total over in 24 of their last 32 games (+15.20 units)

SC: The Gamecocks have hit the money line in 15 of their last 28 games (+5.95 units)

Why Kentucky can cover

Redshirt senior guard Antonio Reeves, who is in his second year with the program after starting his collegiate career at Illinois State, has scored 20 or more points in each of the last three games. In the win over Georgia, he is coming off a 21-point, five-rebound and four-assist effort in 37 minutes. He scored a season-high 30 points at Louisville in a 95-76 win on Dec. 21. For the year, he is averaging 19.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, while connecting on 52.1% of his field goals, including 42.9% from 3-point range.

Also powering the Wildcats is freshman guard Rob Dillingham. Although he has started just one of 17 games, he is among the scoring leaders on the team. In 22.4 minutes of action, he is averaging 13.8 points, 3.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals. He has reached double-digit scoring in 14 games, including two with 20 or more. He scored 23 points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out two assists in a 90-77 win over Missouri on Jan. 9.

Why South Carolina can cover

Junior guard Meechie Johnson Jr. has reached 20 or more points six times this season, including 24 in the SEC opener against Mississippi State on Jan. 6. The Gamecocks are 8-2 over the past two seasons when Johnson reaches 20 points or more. He scored a career-high 29 points on 9 of 15 shooting in the ACC/SEC Challenge win over Notre Dame on Nov. 28. For the year, he is averaging 16.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 28.8 minutes of play.

Senior forward B.J. Mack, who is in his first season at South Carolina after spending the past three years at Wofford, has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last three games. He scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds with three assists in the win at Arkansas. For the year, he is averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 25.2 minutes of action.

