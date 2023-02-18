After both snapped two-game losing streaks with wins they desperately needed earlier this week, Kentucky and No. 10 Tennessee will face each other Saturday in a rematch of UK's best victory to date this season. The Wildcats (17-9, 8-5 SEC) stole a 63-56 win on the road in the first meeting on Jan. 14 to ignite a streak of six wins over seven games.

But Kentucky fell back onto the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble last week with losses to Arkansas and Georgia before a big win at Mississippi State on Wednesday bumped the Wildcats back up to a No. 11 seed in Jerry Palm's Bracketology entering this weekend. Tennessee (20-6, 9-4) also dealt with some misery last week in the form of back-to-back buzzer-beater losses against Vanderbilt and Missouri.

The Volunteers bounced back in authoritative fashion Wednesday with a 68-59 win over No. 1 Alabama. Tennessee likely won't be able to catch the Crimson Tide in the SEC title race, but it is still in the mix for a lucrative NCAA Tournament positioning. The Volunteers, who are widely regarded as the nation's best defensive team, enter the UK rematch as a projected No. 3 seed in Palm's Bracketology.

Offense was the problem for Tennessee in the first meeting as the Vols made just 3 of 21 attempts from 3-point range while squandering an early 8-0 lead. Antonio Reeves shined for the Wildcats with 18 points. Over Kentucky's last 12 games, Reeves is averaging 15.6 points and is shooting 44.1% from the 3-point line to provide the Wildcats with some sorely needed perimeter punch.

How to watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee live

Date: Saturday, Feb. 18 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Rupp Arena -- Lexington, Kentucky

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Kentucky vs. Tennessee prediction, picks

Tennessee found its mojo again by knocking off top-ranked Alabama on Wednesday. The Volunteers will be riding high into Rupp Arena as they seek revenge for an embarrassing home loss to the Wildcats from last month. UK has been vulnerable at home this season and Tennessee has three victories inside the venue under eighth-year coach Rick Barnes. Look for the Vols to shoot better than they did in the first meeting and come out with a convincing win. Prediction: Tennessee -2



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Chip Patterson Jerry Palm ATS Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Tennessee Kentucky Tennessee S/U Kentucky Kentucky Kentucky Tennessee Kentucky Tennessee

