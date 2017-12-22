Kentucky vs. UCLA: CBS Sports Classic TV channel, streaming online, line, pick

How to watch when the Wildcats and Bruins square off in the second game of the CBS Sports Classic

The Kentucky Wildcats and UCLA Bruins will square off Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader as part of the CBS Sports Classic.

The matchup -- which features a rematch of the Sweet 16 showdown from a season ago -- pits talented freshmen Kevin Knox and Hamidou Diallo with Bruins standouts Kris Wilkes and Jaylen Hands, four projected NBA players in the not-so-distant future. Kentucky (9-1) is a slight favorite in Vegas over a Bruins team that has lost two of its last three.

Viewing information

Odds and analysis

  • Latest line via SportsLine: Kentucky -6.5
  • Prediction: Kentucky's been plenty impressive in spurts, but the Bruins have the ever-so slight edge in experience. So I'm rolling with UCLA not only to cover the 6.5 spread, but to win by a slim margin. Pick: UCLA +6.5
Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories