Kentucky vs. UCLA: CBS Sports Classic TV channel, streaming online, line, pick

The Kentucky Wildcats and UCLA Bruins will square off Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader as part of the CBS Sports Classic.

The matchup -- which features a rematch of the Sweet 16 showdown from a season ago -- pits talented freshmen Kevin Knox and Hamidou Diallo with Bruins standouts Kris Wilkes and Jaylen Hands, four projected NBA players in the not-so-distant future. Kentucky (9-1) is a slight favorite in Vegas over a Bruins team that has lost two of its last three.

Viewing information

: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans TV : CBS



: CBS Streaming: CBSSports.com or on the CBS Sports App



Odds and analysis