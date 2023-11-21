The Iona Gaels (1-2) will face off against the Long Beach State Beach (2-3) at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday at Hertz Arena in the 2023 Gulf Coast Showcase. Both teams dropped to the loser's bracket on Monday. Iona lost 82-68 to High Point, while Long Beach State fell to Illinois State. The winner of this matchup will play on Wednesday for a chance to salvage a fifth-place finish in the tournament.

The latest Iona vs. Long Beach State odds via SportsLine consensus list the Beach as 4-point favorites. The over/under for total points is 152. Before making any Long Beach State vs. Iona picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Long Beach State vs. Iona spread: Long Beach State -4

Long Beach State vs. Iona over/under: 152 points

Long Beach State vs. Iona money line: Long Beach State -192, Iona +161

What you need to know about Iona

A three-year stint under legendary coach Rick Pitino led to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances for the Gaels. However, Pitino moved on to St. John's before the 2023-24 campaign, and Iona hired Tobin Anderson. Anderson was nationally known for leading No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson to an upset over top-seeded Purdue in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Thus far, Iona is 1-2 with a win over Sacred Heart and losses to High Point and Charleston Southern. Guard Idan Tretout is the team's leading scorer with 18.7 points per game. He's hitting 45% of his 3-pointers. Guards Wheza Panzo (12 ppg), Greg Gordon (9.7 ppg) and Jeremiah Quigley (9.7 ppg) have also been contributing on offense.

What you need to know about Long Beach State

Dan Monson has been the head coach at Long Beach State and he's working to get the Beach back to the NCAA Tournament. The last time they went was the 2011-12 campaign. Things have been moving in the right direction recently, however, as they've had back-to-back winning seasons, including a 20-win effort in 2021-22.

This year Long Beach State has alternated wins and losses and is 2-3 overall. The Beach are favored largely thanks to their headline-grabbing 94-86 win at Michigan last week. Guard Marcus Tsohonis exploded for 35 points in that one and he's the team's leading scorer at 19.2 points per game. However, he was held to just five points in the tournament opener against Illinois State, so the Beach will need to get him going on Tuesday.

