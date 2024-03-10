The second-seeded UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will meet the fifth-seeded Longwood Lancers in the Big South Conference Championship Game on Sunday. The Bulldogs (22-11, 12-4 Big South), who have won three in a row and eight of 10, advanced with an 83-72 overtime win over Gardner-Webb in the semifinals. The Lancers (20-13, 6-10 Big South), who have won six of eight, including three in a row, defeated top-seeded High Point 80-79 in overtime in Saturday's other semifinal. UNC-Asheville and Longwood split the season series, with both teams winning on their home court.

Tip-off from the Qubein Center in High Point, N.C., is set for noon ET. The Bulldogs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Longwood vs. UNC-Asheville odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 139.5. Before making any UNC-Asheville vs. Longwood picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Longwood vs. UNC-Asheville and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for UNC-Asheville vs. Longwood:

Longwood vs. UNC-Asheville spread: UNC-Asheville -2.5

Longwood vs. UNC-Asheville over/under: 139.5 points

Longwood vs. UNC-Asheville money line: Longwood +120, UNC-Asheville -142

LONG: The Lancers have hit the money line in six of their last eight games (+5.55 units)

UNCA: The Bulldogs have hit the money line in 19 of their last 30 games (+10.05 units)

Longwood vs. UNC-Asheville picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why UNC-Asheville can cover

Forward Drew Pember was a beast in the semifinal win over Gardner-Webb. The fifth-year senior registered his second triple-double of the year, recording 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. He also had two blocks and two steals. In two regular-season games against the Lancers, he averaged 14.5 points, six rebounds, three blocks and 2.5 assists in 31.5 minutes. For the season, Pember is averaging 20.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 blocks.

Senior guard Josh Banks is also coming off a solid game against Gardner-Webb on Saturday. He finished with 15 points and two rebounds. In two games against the Lancers in 2023-24, he averaged 18 points, three rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is in his first year at UNC-Asheville after three seasons at VCU. In 32 games, including 31 starts, he's averaging 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 28.8 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why Longwood can cover

Senior guard Walyn Napper was a big reason why the Lancers upset High Point on Saturday, scoring 16 points while adding seven assists, four rebounds and three steals. He had 20 points and six rebounds in the 69-56 quarterfinal win over Winthrop on Friday. In 32 games, including 30 starts, Napper is averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals. In two regular-season matchups against UNC-Asheville, he averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 assists and six rebounds.

Also powering Longwood is junior guard Johnathan Massie, who is in his first season with the Lancers after spending two years at McNeese. In 31 games, including 17 starts, Massie is averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 25.4 minutes. He scored eight points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out five assists in Saturday's semifinal win. See which team to pick here.

How to make UNC-Asheville vs. Longwood picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 147 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Longwood vs. UNC-Asheville, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $1,700 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.