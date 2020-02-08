LSU vs. Auburn odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 8 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an SEC hoops battle as the No. 11 Auburn Tigers and the No. 18 LSU Tigers will face off at noon ET Saturday at Auburn Arena. Auburn is 20-2 overall and 12-0 at home, while LSU is 17-5 overall and 4-2 on the road. LSU had a 10-game winning streak end on Wednesday. Auburn has won five consecutive games. Auburn is favored by five points in the latest Auburn vs. LSU odds, while the over-under is set at 154. Before entering any LSU vs. Auburn picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Auburn vs. LSU spread: Auburn -5

Auburn vs. LSU over-under: 154 points

Auburn vs. LSU money line: Auburn -211, LSU 173

What you need to know about Auburn

On Tuesday, Auburn narrowly escaped with an overtime win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, 79-76. Five players scored in double digits: Samir Doughty (23), J'Von McCormick (16), Isaac Okoro (14), Anfernee McLemore (11), and Danjel Purifoy (10). Doughty hit two free throws in the final seconds of OT to seal the victory. Auburn scored 15 of the final 19 points in regulation to force overtime. Auburn did miss 23 of 31 3-point attempts.

What you need to know about LSU

LSU came up short against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Wednesday, 99-90. LSU's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Emmitt Williams, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Trendon Watford, who had 26 points along with nine rebounds. The loss snapped a 13-game SEC winning streak for LSU. The Tigers never led by more than three points. The Commodores scored 19 of the game's final 26 points.

Auburn comes into the contest boasting the 17th most points per game in college basketball at 79. But LSU is even better, ranking 12th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 80.2 on average.

How to make Auburn vs. LSU picks

