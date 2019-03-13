March Madness 2019: Seton Hall, Ohio State and Indiana looking for final resume fillers

The Pirates, Buckeyes and Hoosiers will get their chances to impress the selection committee

It is conference tournament time and teams are making their final push to try to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The teams we are talking about find themselves going in different directions and hoping to make a final impression on the selection committee with few opportunities remaining. Let's take a look at three of them.

The Pirates finished the season strong with wins over Marquette and Villanova. Seton Hall is in pretty good shape now and a win over Georgetown in the Big East Tournament should lock it in the field of 68.
The Buckeyes, on the other hand, stumbled down the stretch. They played without suspended starter Kaleb Wesson and looked bad in blowout losses to Purdue and Northwestern. They did take Wisconsin to overtime in the season finale, but still came up short. A Big Ten Tournament win would end the doubt for Ohio State making the field.
Indiana is among a few teams at 17-14 trying to play their way into the bracket. Historically speaking, a team has to be a minimum of four games above .500 to be an at-large bid, which means the Hoosiers have to win twice in the Big Ten Tournament this week to have a chance to get to that mark.
