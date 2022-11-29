The No. 22 Maryland Terrapins will try to remain unbeaten when they face the winless Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday night in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Maryland won the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off two weeks ago before beating Coppin State in a blowout last Friday. Louisville is still seeking its first win of the season following a blowout loss to Cincinnati last week.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Terrapins are favored by 12 points in the latest Louisville vs. Maryland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 135.5. Before entering any Maryland vs. Louisville picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Louisville vs. Maryland. Here are several college basketball odds for Louisville vs. Maryland:

Louisville vs. Maryland spread: Maryland -12

Louisville vs. Maryland over/under: 135.5 points

Louisville vs. Maryland money line: Louisville +600, Maryland -900

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville has lost all six of its games, but three of those losses came by exactly one point. The Cardinals have already faced a pair of top-25 teams this season, so they have experience playing against quality opponents. Maryland has faced a much easier schedule, with all six of its wins coming against unranked teams.

Senior guard El Ellis leads Louisville with 17.2 points and 3.5 assists per game, reaching the 29-point mark on two occasions. Jae'Lyn Withers is also an experienced returner from last year's team, averaging 8.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Louisville has won six of the eight all-time meetings between these teams, including last November in the Bahamas Championship.

Why Maryland can cover

Maryland is off to an outstanding start under first-year head coach Kevin Willard, winning each of its first six games. The Terrapins picked up the title in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off last week, dominating previously unbeaten teams Saint Louis and Miami (FL). They added a 95-79 win over Coppin State last Friday, as forward Julian Reese scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Reese came off the bench as a freshman last season, but he is averaging 15 points and 8 rebounds while converting on 80.4% of his shots from the floor this year. Louisville lost its three games in the Maui Invitational by an average margin of 25.7 points, allowing its opponents to make 51.2% of their shot attempts. The Cardinals have failed to cover the spread in all six of their games and are a team to fade right now.

