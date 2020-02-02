Miami (Fla.) vs. Pittsburgh odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 2 predictions from proven model

The Pittsburgh Panthers and the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC clash at noon ET today at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh is 13-8 overall and 9-4 at home, while Miami (Fla.) is 11-9 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Panthers are favored by seven-points in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Miami (Fla.) odds, while the over-under is set at 136.5. Before entering any Miami (Fla.) vs. Pittsburgh picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Miami vs. Pittsburgh spread: Pittsburgh -7

Miami vs. Pittsburgh over-under: 136.5 points

Miami vs. Pittsburgh money line: Pittsburgh -321, Miami (Fla.) +254

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

The Panthers received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 79-67 to the Duke Blue Devils. Guard Xavier Johnson wasn't much of a difference maker for Pitt and finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court. Despite their most recent setback, the Panthers will enter Sunday's home matchup full of confidence. That's because Pittsburgh is 8-2 in its last 10 home games.

What you need to know about Miami (Fla.)



Miami (Fla.) was able to grind out a solid win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Tuesday, winning 71-61. Miami (Fla.) got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dejan Vasiljevic (18), guard Harlond Beverly (13), center Rodney Miller Jr. (11), and guard Isaiah Wong (10).

In addition, the Hurricanes have dominated this series of late. In fact, Miami is 7-0 in its last seven meetings against Pittsburgh. The Hurricanes have also covered the spread in four of their last five road games against the Panthers.

