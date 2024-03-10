The Indiana Hoosiers (17-13, 9-10 Big Ten) will try to continue their late-season surge when they host the Michigan State Spartans (18-12, 10-9) on Sunday afternoon. Indiana has won three consecutive games to move into eighth place in the Big Ten standings. Michigan State lost three straight games before picking up a 53-49 win over Northwestern on Wednesday. The Spartans are still safely in the NCAA Tournament field, but a loss on Sunday would damage their resume to close the regular season.

Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. The latest Indiana vs. Michigan State odds from SportsLine consensus list the Spartans as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is 141.5. You can watch Sunday's game on CBS and stream the game on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

A Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for the first week when you sign up here.

How to watch Indiana vs. Michigan State

Michigan State vs. Indiana date: Sunday, March 10

Michigan State vs. Indiana time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State vs. Indiana TV channel: CBS

Michigan State vs. Indiana live stream: Paramount+

College basketball picks for Michigan State vs. Indiana

Before tuning into the Indiana vs. Michigan State game, you need to see the college basketball picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

For Michigan State vs. Indiana, the model projects the Hoosiers to cover the spread as 3.5-point underdogs. Indiana enters Sunday's showdown full of confidence after recording wins in each of its last three games. The Hoosiers are coming off an impressive double-digit victory on the road against Minnesota in their last outing.

Center Kel'el Ware was extremely effective for Indiana in Wednesday's win over the Golden Gophers, stuffing the stat sheet with 26 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Ware leads the team in points (15.9), rebounds (9.7) and blocks (1.9) per game and he's recorded a double-double in four of his last six contests. SportsLine's model is projecting Ware paces the Hoosiers in scoring again on Sunday as Indiana covers the spread in well over 50% of simulations. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream college basketball on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch NCAA on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL on CBS and much more.