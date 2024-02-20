We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on Tuesday's college basketball schedule as the Michigan St. Spartans will host the Iowa Hawkeyes. Michigan State is 17-9 overall and 13-2 at home, while Iowa is 15-11 overall and 2-7 on the road. The Hawkeyes have won four of the last five meetings, although the Spartans prevailed in the last home matchup between the two. MSU sports a 15-10-1 against-the-spread record in the 2023-24 college basketball season, while Iowa is 10-16 versus the number.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. The Spartans are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Michigan State vs. Iowa odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 154.5 points.

Michigan State vs. Iowa spread: Michigan State -9.5

Michigan State vs. Iowa over/under: 154.5 points

Michigan State vs. Iowa money line: Michigan State: -523, Iowa: +385

What you need to know about Michigan State

Michigan State waltzed into its matchup on Saturday with two straight wins, but it left with three. MSU walked away with a 73-63 victory over the Michigan Wolverines. Tyson Walker was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 19 points to go along with three steals, while Malik Hall added 18 points on 8 of 13 shooting.

MSU has 10 players on its roster that were top-100 recruits, but the team's leading scorer in Walker (18.4 points per game) wasn't one of them. He does it on both ends of the court as he also ranks third in the Big Ten with 2.0 steals per game. Like most Tom Izzo-coached teams, this Spartans squad is fundamentally sound and averages just 9.9 turnovers per game, which puts Michigan State in the 90th percentile, nationally, in terms of taking care of the ball.

What you need to know about Iowa

Meanwhile, even though Wisconsin scored an imposing 86 points on Saturday, Iowa still came out on top by an 88-86 score in overtime. Tony Perkins had the game-winning layup with 1.3 seconds left in the extra period, and that was two of his 18 points. Owen Freeman dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Payton Sandfort was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Iowa has a bit of a throwback offense compared to the rest of the college basketball landscape as the Hawkeyes live inside the arc. They rank fourth in the country in made 2-pointers per game but are just 282nd in made 3-pointers per game. This approach is working for Iowa, which ranks 14th nationally in points per game. However, the defense could use some work as the Hawkeyes allow the most points per game in the Big Ten and rank 333rd nationally in that regard.

