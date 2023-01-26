A Big Ten battle on Thursday night features the Iowa Hawkeyes (12-7) traveling to take on the Michigan State Spartans (13-7). The Hawkeyes look to get back on track after having their four-game win streak halted. On Saturday, Iowa fell to Ohio State 93-77. Meanwhile, Michigan State has dropped three of its past four matchups. On Jan. 22, Indiana beat the Spartans 82-69.

Tipoff from the Bresil Center in East Lansing is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Spartans are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Michigan State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 147.5.

Iowa vs. Michigan State spread: Spartans -2.5

Iowa vs. Michigan State over/under: 147.5 points

Iowa vs. Michigan State money line: Spartans -145, Hawkeyes +122

MSU: Spartans are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games

IOWA: Hawkeyes are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

Why Iowa can cover

Junior forward Kris Murray is an athletic and versatile scorer in the frontcourt. Murray has been able to take defenders off the dribble while being a knockdown shooter from the perimeter. The Iowa native rebounds well, pulling down 8.9 boards per contest with a team-high 21.3 points per game. He's also shooting 37% from 3-point land. On Jan. 12, Murray racked up 27 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Junior guard Tony Perkins is an assertive scorer who takes defenders off the dribble with ease. Perkins has good leaping ability and finishes above the rim consistently. The Indiana native averages 10.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He's scored at least 15 points in four of his last 10 games. On Jan. 15, Perkins dropped 22 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Why Michigan State can cover

Senior guard Tyson Walker is a three-level scorer who owns a smooth jump shot. The New York native leads the team in scoring (14.3) with 2.6 assists while shooting 41% from downtown. In the Jan. 16 loss to No. 1 Purdue, he logged 30 points and went 4-of-8 from three.

Senior forward Joey Hauser is a tough and physical presence in the paint. Hauser can space the floor if needed and has the strength to overpower defenders down low. The Wisconsin native constantly fights for positioning to grab rebounds, leading the team with 7.7 rebounds and 13.8 points per game. He recorded six double-doubles thus far. Hauser dropped a season-high 22 points and six rebounds in his last game.

