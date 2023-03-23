Teams that find themselves in familiar territory clash in a 2023 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 East Region matchup when the seventh-seeded Michigan St. Spartans square off with the Kansas State Wildcats on Thursday. The Spartans (21-12, 11-8 Big Ten), who are making their 21st Sweet 16 appearance, are looking to reach the Elite Eight for the 15th time and first since 2019. The Wildcats (25-9, 11-7 Big 12), who are making their 18th Sweet 16, will try for their 14th Elite Eight appearance. Kansas State was the national runner-up in 1951, while Michigan State has won two national titles -- 1979 and 2000 -- and finished second in 2009.

The game from Madison Square Garden in New York will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET. Michigan State is averaging 70.2 points per game, while Kansas State averages 75.5. The Spartans are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Michigan State vs. Kansas State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 137.5. Before locking in any Kansas State vs. Michigan State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model enters the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament 83-54 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,500 for $100 players. It also went 4-1 on top-rated picks during the first week of March Madness.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for K-State vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Kansas State spread: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State vs. Kansas State over/under: 137.5 points

Michigan State vs. Kansas State money line: Michigan State -125, Kansas State +105

MSU: The Spartans are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

KSU: The Wildcats have gone 6-4 over their past 10 games overall

Why Kansas State can cover

Junior forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin is coming off a solid performance in the second-round victory over Kentucky on Sunday. In that game, Tomlin played 30 minutes and scored 12 points, while grabbing six rebounds. It was the third time in four games he had reached double-figure scoring. He had 13 points in the first-round win over Montana State, and had 19 points in a March 1 win over Oklahoma. In 34 games, all starts, Tomlin is averaging 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals and assists in 26.6 minutes of action.

Senior guard Desi Sills poured in 12 points and grabbed four rebounds in the win over Kentucky on Sunday. It was the third time in four games he had scored 10 or more points. He nearly had a double-double in a win over Oklahoma on March 1, scoring 15 points, while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out eight assists. He had 14 points and four blocks in the Big 12 Conference Tournament quarterfinal loss to TCU on March 9. In 33 games, including seven starts, Sills averages 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.5 minutes.

Why Michigan State can cover

Senior guard Tyson Walker was dominant in Sunday's second-round 69-60 upset win over Marquette. For the 11th consecutive game, Walker reached double-figure scoring, pouring in 23 points, while grabbing two rebounds and dishing out two assists. He had 12 points, four assists and three rebounds in Friday's 72-62 first-round win over USC. In 33 games, all starts, Walker is averaging 14.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is connecting on 46.2% of his field goals, including 41.7% from 3-point range, and 78.6% from the free-throw line.

Senior forward Joey Hauser recorded his sixth double-double of the season in Sunday's win over Marquette. Hauser, who played his freshman year with Marquette, scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in 35 minutes of action. It was also his 11th consecutive game reaching double-digit scoring. Hauser was also dominant in the first-round win over USC, scoring 17 points and grabbing eight rebounds. In 33 games, all starts, Hauser is averaging 14.3 points and 7.1 rebounds in 33.9 minutes.

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 141 points.

