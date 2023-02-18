The Michigan Wolverines will try to get revenge for their early-season loss to the Michigan State Spartans when the rivals square off on Saturday night. Michigan came up short to Michigan State in a 59-53 final last month, as the Spartans covered the spread as 3-point favorites. The Spartans are tied for sixth place in the Big Ten standings, while Michigan is tied for eighth place.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Wolverines are favored by 2 points in the latest Michigan vs. Michigan State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 136.

Michigan vs. Michigan State spread: Michigan -2

Michigan vs. Michigan State over/under: 136 points

Michigan vs. Michigan State money line: Michigan -135, Michigan State +115

Why Michigan can cover

Michigan has been excellent at home during conference play, going 6-2 in its last eight games. The Wolverines' two losses during that stretch came by a combined six points against then-No. 1 Purdue and then-No. 18 Indiana. They are led by veteran big man Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 17.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Freshman guard Jett Howard has been a key contributor as well, averaging 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Dickinson and Howard are joined in double figures by sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin, who is scoring 12.7 points and grabbing 4.1 boards. The Wolverines need to put together a strong finish to the season in order to be in consideration for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, giving them plenty of motivation on Saturday.

Why Michigan State can cover

The Spartans need to improve their NCAA Tournament resume, entering this game at 16-9 (8-6 Big Ten). They have won their last two games, including a 62-41 blowout win at Ohio State on Sunday.

The Spartans won the first meeting between these teams this season, as guards A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker combined for 29 points and eight assists in the 62-41 final. Walker, a senior guard, leads Michigan State with 13.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. The Spartans have won and covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games against Michigan State.

