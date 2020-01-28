Michigan vs. Nebraska odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 28 predictions from proven model

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Michigan Wolverines are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is 7-13 overall and 5-5 at home, while Michigan is 11-8 overall and 0-5 on the road. Michigan has lost four straight games and five of six. Nebraska has lost five consecutive games. The Wolverines are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Nebraska vs. Michigan odds, while the over-under is set at 145.5. Before entering any Michigan vs. Nebraska picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cornhuskers vs. Wolverines spread: Cornhuskers +4.5

Cornhuskers vs. Wolverines over-under: 145.5 points

Cornhuskers vs. Wolverines money line: Nebraska 175, Michigan -204

What you need to know about Nebraska

The Cornhuskers fell 75-72 to Rutgers on Saturday. The loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Cam Mack, who had 19 points, and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. A Rutgers 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining sent the Cornhuskers to their latest defeat. Nebraska went on a 22-7 run over seven minutes to lead 63-62 with 7:49 left. But a pair of Rutgers 3-pointers tied the game at 72 with just under two minutes remaining

What you need to know about Michigan

Michigan lost to Illinois on Saturday, 64-62. Michigan got a solid performance out of Zavier Simpson, who had 17 points. Simpson, however, has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules and won't play on Tuesday. Illinois hit a jumper from the free-throw line with less than a second remaining to seal the Wolverines' fate. Michigan missed all five of their attempted foul shots in the final four minutes. The Wolverines missed 10 of 11 3-point attempts in the first half and 13 of 17 overall.

