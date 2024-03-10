We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on the schedule as the Michigan Wolverines and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to tip at noon ET on Sunday at the Crisler Center. Michigan is 8-22 overall and 5-9 at home, while Nebraska is 21-9 overall and 2-8 on the road. Nebraska is currently tied for fourth in the Big Ten standings at 11-9, while Michigan is dead last at 3-16.

The Wolverines have won eight of the last nine head-to-head matchups between these two programs, but Nebraska has covered the spread in two of the last three meetings. The Cornhuskers are favored by 6 points in the latest Michigan vs. Nebraska odds, and the over/under is 150 points.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Michigan vs. Nebraska spread: Michigan +6

Michigan vs. Nebraska over/under: 150 points

Michigan vs. Nebraska money line: Michigan: +206, Nebraska: -255

What you need to know about Michigan

Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after its seventh straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Wolverines as they lost 84-61 to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 19.9% worse than the opposition.

Michigan's defeat came about despite a quality game from Dug McDaniel, who scored 19 points. Terrance Williams II had 13 points in the loss, but it was an ugly performance overall offensively for the Wolverines. They shot 36.4% from the floor and 27.8% from the 3-point line while turning the ball over 18 times.

What you need to know about Nebraska

Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday, taking the game 67-56. Juwan Gary dropped a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Josiah Allick was another key contributor, posting a double-double of his own with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

It was Nebraska's fifth win over the last six games and the Cornhuskers appear to be on firm footing heading toward the Big Ten Tournament and the 2024 NCAA Tournament. CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm currently projects Nebraska to be a No. 10 seed in the West region.

