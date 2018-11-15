Michigan vs. Villanova score: What the Wolverines did to the reigning national champions is the season's biggest shocker

A both-teams-ranked rematch of the national title game was supposed to give college basketball something to talk about.

And it did.

Boy, did it ever.

We're going to be peppered all season long with shocking results. Come the first weekend of April, I doubt more than five will stand beside Michigan 73, Villanova 46 — at Villanova.

No. 18 Michigan's disassembling of the eighth-ranked reigning national champions Wednesday was the rare instance of a true stunner in November nonconference college hoops. Sure, Michigan was given a chance heading into this one.

But to win like this?

The game ended long before it officially ended, landing on a 73-46 conclusion in the Wolverines' favor. It was 44-17 at the half. Michigan looked nearly as dominant at Villanova as Duke did on opening night against Kentucky in Indianapolis.

Yes, you can easily claim Michigan's put on the second most impressive performance of the season to date. Considering the venue and the opponent, maybe it's the most impressive. At least Duke was ranked fourth and highly touted. It had the No. 1 recruiting class and arguably the greatest coach in basketball history. Michigan, for all its fortes, was not considered anything close to top-10 status prior to Wednesday's ruination of No. 8 Villanova.

That shouldn't be the case anymore. This upset will reverberate.

This was an avenging win for John Beilein and Michigan. They were soundly defeated by Villanova in the national title game. The Wildcats historically 3-balled their way to a second championship in three seasons. In April, it seemed all too easy.

"I haven't watched that game since we lost," Michigan senior Charles Matthews said on FS1 afterward.

What a boomerang. The Wolverines got a game-high 19 from Matthews and, well say hello to the next foreign import in maize and blue: freshman power forward Ignas Brazdeikis. He had 18 and was fantastic at both ends.

For Nova, it's the program's first loss by double digits in a wowing 108 games, dating back to a mere 11-point defeat at Virginia in December of 2015. In terms of the final margin, Villanova hasn't taken on a loss so embarrassing at home since Creighton thumped VU 96-68 on Jan. 20, 2014.

That's what makes the upset, and its lopsided complexion, all the more spectacular. It was intramural by the first timeout of the second half. We've long since forgot about Villanova as being this vulnerable. But after losing four of its top six players to the NBA Draft, this is some aggressive whiplash.

Offensively, it was the worst Villanova performance since Jan. 16, 2013, when a Jamie Dixon-coached Pitt squad beat Nova down 58-43. Now, this one game is not an outright appraisal of Villanova in 2018-19, nor an omen of what's to come against most legitimate opponents. Keep in mind that when Villanova got beat at Virginia by double digits in 2015, it also was previously taken to task by Oklahoma.

And then it won a national title some 14 weeks later.

A loss like this will sting hard and cut deep. It will alter perceptions -- but should do so more for Michigan than Villanova. The Wolverines, with their losses from last season, were expected to play runner-up at best in the Big Ten to Michigan State. But at this point UM has every right to the throne in that league as anyone.

Beilein has moved himself into the elite of the elite in the coaching ranks. Wins like this only reinforce his reputation. For Villanova it's a wakeup call. For Michigan it's a blaring reminder to the rest of the country that this team should almost never be overlooked so long as Beilein is on the sideline and pros are on the roster. In the weeks to come, we may well discover that the better of the two national finalist of 2018 plays in Ann Arbor, Michigan not Philadelphia.

It was shockingly evident on Wednesday night.