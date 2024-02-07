Michigan will try to snap its five-game losing streak when it hosts No. 11 Wisconsin on Wednesday night. The Wolverines (7-15) have lost all five of those contests by double figures, and they are in last place in the Big Ten standings. Wisconsin (8-3) is now two games back of Purdue for first place after losing to the Boilermakers in a 75-69 final on Sunday. The Badgers also lost to Nebraska last week, falling in overtime after winning eight of their first nine conference games.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Crisler Center. The Badgers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Michigan vs. Wisconsin odds, while the over/under is 142 points.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Michigan vs. Wisconsin spread: Wisconsin -5.5

Michigan vs. Wisconsin over/under: 142 points

Michigan vs. Wisconsin money line: Michigan +199, Wisconsin -247

Michigan has played much better at home than on the road in conference play, losing just one Big Ten home game by more than 10 points. The Wolverines beat Ohio State in mid-January in their lone conference win, and they stayed within 10 points against Iowa and Rutgers in their last two games at the Crisler Center. Sophomore forward Tarris Reed Jr. posted a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds in the loss to the Scarlet Knights on Saturday.

The Wolverines held a 15-point lead against Rutgers after leading Michigan State by nine points in their previous outing. Sophomore point guard Dug McDaniel is serving a six-game road suspension for academic issues, but he is available for this game. McDaniel leads the team with 16.8 points per game, while forward Olivier Nkamhoua is adding 15.9 points and 7.0 rebounds.

Michigan has lost 10 of its last 11 games, marking its worst season since the 2007-08 team went 10-22. The Wolverines are going to have trouble turning things around against a Wisconsin team that is motivated to bounce back from a two-game skid. The Badgers lost a pair of close games last week, falling to Nebraska in overtime before coming up just short against Purdue.

They are giving up just 67.8 points per game, and they have already picked up three road wins in conference play. Sophomore guard AJ Storr leads Wisconsin with 16.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, finishing in double figures in every game since the end of November. Senior forward Tyler Wahl is adding 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds, while junior forward Steven Crowl is chipping in 11.2 points and 7.6 boards. See which team to pick here.

The model has simulated Wisconsin vs. Michigan 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

So who wins Michigan vs. Wisconsin, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 124-82 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.